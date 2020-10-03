Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘Oversexed’ Husband Ozzy Used To Want Sex ‘3 Times A Day’

Thursday on “The Talk,” the hosts sound off on a new study that revealed that women do enjoy sex as they get older.

Sharon Osbourne is sharing secrets from her bedroom.

On Friday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk”, Osbourne and her co-hosts were discussing a study about the sex drives of older women. According to Carrie Ann Inaba, the study determined that many of these women “are still interested in the intimacy and the physical thrill of sex during their middle age and into their golden years.”

Osbourne shared the perspective from her vantage point. “Speaking for the older ladies here: when you’re in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more,” she said. “Sex changes that it’s not just about the sex, it’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes.”

As a relationship progresses, she continued, “those goosebumps that you got changes to something else. It’s a warmth. It’s a respect. It is a feeling of love and comfort, so those butterflies change to that comfort.”

Added Osbourne: “The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Co-host Sheryl Underwood had a blunt question: “How many times a day are you and Ozzy getting it?”

“We all know Ozzy was way oversexed. That’s no secret. He had enough for all,” Osbourne replied

“It’s getting less. It used to be three times a day, but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship,” she said.

