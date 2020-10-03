Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Question Sir David Attenborough In Adorable Video

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are speaking in public for the first time, and they’re doing it with legendary conversationist and filmmaker Sir David Attenborough.

Last weekend, Kensington Palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Attenborough, and Saturday brought the unveiling of an adorable new video in which the royal kids ask him some important environment questions.

“Hello David Attenborough,” says George, 7, asking the first question. “What animal do you think will become extinct next?” Attenborough replies by telling him, “Let’s hope there won’t be any. Because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction.” RELATED: New Photos Released Of Cambridge Children With Sir David Attenborough

Next up is Charlotte, 5, who tells Attenborough, "I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?" "I love spiders!" Attenborough declares. "I'm so glad you like them. I think they're wonderful things."

In the video’s most adorable moment, 2-year-old Louis adorably asks, “What am-i-mal do you like?” Attenborough responds by revealing he’s partial to monkeys.

Attenborough visited Kensington Palace for a special screening of his upcoming Netflix documentary, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 4.