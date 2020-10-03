‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Todd Bridges Is Joe Exotic In Insurance Commericals Featuring ‘Tiger King’ Zookeepers

"Car Accident" Insurance King commercial with Todd Bridges as Joe Exotic and saff and John Reinke from the Tiger King. Cheap Car Insurance https://www.insuranceking.com

Joe Exotic is making a comeback!

Well, not exactly, but the imprisoned “Tiger King” subject is now being featured in a series of insurance commercials, portrayed by former “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges.

In the commercials for Insurance King, Bridges is seen costumed as the controversial breeder of big cats, and he’s joined by two familiar faces for “Tiger King” viewers: Saff Saffery and John Reinke, former zookeepers at Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (a.k.a. G.W. Zoo).

In the ads, actual footage of bizarre incidents are show — ranging from a guy costumed as Batman pulled over by cops while driving a replica of the Batmobile to a car plowing into a store full of shoppers.

This isn’t the first time that Insurance King has hired a blast-from-the-past sitcom actor for its commercials; a few years back former “Saved By the Bell” star Dustin Diamond was featured in a series of similarly wacky commercials.