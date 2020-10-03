New ‘Supernatural’ Video Features Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Final Episodes

“Supernatural” was to have concluded its 15-season run in the spring, but that plan changed when the coronavirus pandemic halted production with several episodes yet to complete.

Filming resumed in Vancouver this summer, and the final batch of episodes will begin airing this week, bringing the adventures of “hunters” Sam (Jared Padaleckli) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) to an end.

With seven episodes still to air, a new video shares some behind-the-scenes moments from the brothers’ final adventures, along with offering a sneak peek at what fans can expect before they say goodbye.