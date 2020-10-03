‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunites On Mean Girls Day To Encourage Voting

The cast of “Mean Girls” reunited on Mean Girls Day, which conveniently fell one month before the U.S. Presidential election.

Katie Couric moderated the virtual reunion that included Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

Lizzy Caplan, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese also participated.

As Amy Poehler couldn’t make it, Couric stepped in as June George a.k.a Cool Mom, complete with a Juicy sweater.

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Acts Out Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Scene With Sarah Ramos

“These are cherry tomatoes from my garden,” Couric said of her nipples sticking through the shirt. But Poehler actually used cocktail sausages during filming.

Seyfried also revealed she had no problem being cast as the dumb blonde. “I played this character all through high school to stay out of the drama,” she added.

Fey is currently working on making “Mean Girls The Musical” into a movie and fans can help out by giving their suggestions about who should be cast and win a chance to have their name written in the burn book.

RELATED: Tina Fey Puts Mariah Carey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Fandom To The Test

McAdams said playing Regina George was “cathartic” and “therapeutic,” since she wasn’t the popular one in high school.

Couric then questioned if Cady Heron (Lohan) and Aaron Samuels (Bennett) would still be together.

“I think they are Facebook friends, I wouldn’t want a pair of characters who met in high school to still be together. I hope they lived a little more than that,” Fey said.

“Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay,” Couric wrote on Instagram of the reunion.