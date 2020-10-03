Jimmy Kimmel Blasts COVID-Positive Trump’s Mockery Of Masks

In the summer, Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield declared that face masks are “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus.”

It’s advice that U.S. President Donald Trump has rarely followed, hosting numerous events and rallies over the past few months in which social distancing was ignored and masks were few and far between.

The irony that Trump is now hospitalized after testing positive for COVD-19 after months of mocking masks and belittling the people who wear them was not lost on Jimmy Kimmel.

“Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any 2020ier…” said Kimmel of Trump’s diagnosis, adding, “He’s high-risk because of his age and his weight. Fortunately, he does have Obamacare, so he’s covered with those pre-existing conditions.”

Kimmel continued by pointing out the numerous times that Trump had downplayed the severity of the virus, and noted that as recently as Tuesday’s presidential debate Trump chided Biden for wearing “the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

“You can’t look past the fact that over and over again, Trump has made fun of Joe Biden for wearing a mask,” argued Kimmel.

After showing a montage of Trump’s mask comments about Biden, Kimmel issued a fake laugh.

“Ha, ha, and ha. Here’s the thing: masks protect us from the coronavirus. They protect us from getting it, and spreading it. That’s a fact,” he said.

“If everyone wore a mask, we might not have any of this anymore. We would definitely have less of this,” he continued. “But this president doesn’t think they look good, and so now he has the virus, his wife has it, and every staffer who may have come into contact with the president is at risk. Basically, right now the White House is like a summer camp with lice.”

Kimmel ended his monologue with a wish for Trump. “We hope the president will be okay,” he said.