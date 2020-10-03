Harry Styles Denies That He Is In The Running To Play James Bond

With Daniel Craig’s final “James Bond” coming out in 2021, fans have been speculating about who will take his place.

A number of names have been thrown around ,including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Henry Golding, but odds were recently slashed from 100/1 to 25/1 for Harry Styles to step in.

A source originally said that “Harry is deadly serious. He has had a series of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry believes he is the final two.”

But the former “One Direction” band member is putting a stop to those reports. A rep for the MailOnline told the publication that the reports “aren’t even remotely true.”

There is no set date to when the new Bond will be announced but the release date of “No Time To Die” was recently delayed for a second time.

The movie was initially slated for release in April 2020, before COVID-19 shuttered cinemas around the world. It was then moved to November 2020 and is currently scheduled for April 2, 2021.