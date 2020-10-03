Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani’s Birthday With Romantic Post

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday with the help of her loved ones.

Boyfriend Blake Shelton marked the day with a very cute Instagram post.

“It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could,” he captioned a photo of the two of them.

Stefani took a moment to thank everyone for the birthday wishes with a throwback photo of herself as a baby.

“Love you Gwen,” Heidi Klum added in the comments.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 after meeting on “The Voice” as coaches. The two return for another season, alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, starting Oct. 19.