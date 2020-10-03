Gene Simmons Weighs In On COVID Fatigue: ‘It’s All Gonna Get Better’

An unexpected voice of reason has emerged when it comes to self-isolating, social distancing and wearing masks during the ongoing pandemic: Gene Simmons.

The blood-spewing, fire-breathing KISS bassist was interviewed by Alberta’s K-97 radio (via NME) and explained that while being cooped up at home in lockdown is a bummer, people have persevered when things were far worse.

“Right now, the pandemic is not fun,” Simmons said. “It is devastating for families who’ve lost loved ones. A million people are dead around the world – 200,000 dead in America, and many, many fewer — thank God — in Canada, because you’re more sane and more, sort of, non-political about it. But as you can tell, in America, there are areas where certain segments of the population see health and wearing a mask, or not wearing a mask, as political, and that’s a shame. It just makes sense.”

The 71-year-old rocker compared the situation to that of his mother, a Holocaust survivor. “In either case, the perspective is my mother lived through World War II. My mother was a victim of the concentration camps of Nazi Germany when she was 14 years old. My mother survived. The rest of our family were wiped out, and you don’t wanna get into that,” he continued.

RELATED: Gene Simmons Of KISS Joins Whistler, B.C., Band Onstage For Spontaneous Jam Session

“The great generation, we call them, of the last century had many wars — over a hundred million people died in World War II. There were food shortages in America. There were many countries in the world that couldn’t feed their population. And at the turn of the 20th century, there was a flu epidemic where, again, 50 million people died from it,” said Simmons.

“Now we’re being asked to stay in our homes and quarantine for two weeks, and you order room service, or somebody brings you food exactly the way you like it. FedEx brings you, or UPS brings you, whatever you like,” he added.

“I understand the job rates are not good — there are people who are losing the way they support their families. I get it. And governments are being sort of smart about it — stimulus packages and so on,” he said. “But to compare today to what went on before is… C’mon! The older folks, your grandparents are looking at you like you’re on crack.” Listen to the chat above.

RELATED: Gene Simmons Educates Twitter On The Importance Of Wearing A Mask During The Pandemic

Simmons also shared his opinion of those who refuse to wear masks in public. “Be kind to each other,” Simmons said. “C’mon! Seeing these YouTube and TMZ videos of everybody going insane. I know the nerves are up, ’cause we’re all scared — what’s gonna happen and all that stuff. It’s okay. The sun is gonna come out one of these days. It’s all gonna get better. And just be kind to each other. That doesn’t take much effort. And wear your g**damn masks. It ain’t about you.”