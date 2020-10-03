Nurse Beth Porch Performs Timely Original Song On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ In Honour Of Healthcare Staff

Nurse Beth Porch might have just written the song of the pandemic.

Porch performed her original song “Everyday Heroes” in dedication to the medical staff on the frontlines.

The nurse on the cancer ward at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital played the emotional song during the “Britain’s Got Talent” semi-finals, mesmerizing the judges.

Porch has experienced both sides of fighting COVID-19, having contracted it herself.

“I knew I had it as soon as I started coughing. A hospital tested me because I’m frontline staff… it felt like having the flu so I wasn’t too badly off,” she told The Sun.

Luckily she made a full recovery at home.

“We owe a huge debt to you and all your colleagues and I think that is a fitting tribute to you and all of them,” David Walliams expressed.

Porch will be joined in the finals by golden buzzer recipient comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, singers The Soldiers of Swing, choir Shalom Chorale, magician Aidan McCann, drummer Crissy Lee, magician Håkan Berg and daredevil Wesley Williams.