Prince Harry Tells London Marathon Runners ‘We Are Together In Spirit’

Prince Harry sent a special message to those taking part in the London Marathon.

Around 45,000 will join the marathon in their “own way” in their “own communities” on Sunday.

The London Marathon, in which the Duke of Sussex is patron, posted the message from Harry on their Instagram.

“This year sadly it’s not possible for everybody to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon,” Harry said in the video.

“Instead, 45, 000 runners from across the UK, and 109 countries around the world, will run the 40th race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles, in their own communities,” he continued. “Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe.”

“While we won’t be together in person, we are together in spirit. And the amazing tenacity of runners from around the world is a reminder of our strength and sense of community during these difficult times,” Harry added.

The father of one thanked everyone for doing their part “to support so many charities.”

“You are providing a lifeline. So please remember that when you cross the line wherever in the world that may be. Have a great Sunday, We’ll all be cheering you on, good luck.”

Prince Harry has been patron since 2011 and has attended every year except 2014. He even snuck in a surprise visit last year as it was unclear if he would be able to go with the imminent birth of his son, Archie.