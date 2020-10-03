Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck & More Confirmed For ‘Dazed And Confused’ Reunion

“Dazed And Confused” is the latest movie to announce a virtual reunion.

Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, director Richard Linklater, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg and more will join the table read on Oct. 11 in support of March For Science and Voto Latino Foundation.

Those wanting to attend will have to make a donation, although no minimum amount has been set.

The rest of the cast taking part includes Anthony Rapp, Cole Hauser, Christine Harnos, Michelle Burke, Jeremy Fox, Rory Cochrane, Deena Martin, Mark Vandermeulen, Christin Hinojosa, Nicky Katt, Marissa Ribisi, Esteban Powell, Wiley Wiggins, Sasha Jenson and Catherine Morris.

McConaughey appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Friday night where he gave America a “pep talk,” admitting, “2020 has been one for the books, that we can all agree. I say it is time to turn the page and clear our eyes so we can better see. Time to anchor ourselves to our better natures and redefine some of our nomenclatures.

He continued: “Time to respect ourselves and each other. Time to remember our value, time to listen to our mother. Let’s make meeting in the middle our journey’s junction.”

“We got to start blessing up instead of bowing down to all that funny money wearing the crooked crown. We got to create opportunities for the I and the We,” he added. “Time to come together to wear a mask and vote.”

“Let’s turn this red light green,” he concluded.

McConaughey conveniently has a memoir, titled Greenlights, coming out on Oct. 20.