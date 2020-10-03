‘The Crown’ Provides First Look At Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana will make her first appearance on “The Crown” in season four, as the early days of Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship plays out in the Netflix show.

One of the most anticipated scenes is the recreation of their 1981 wedding and the official Twitter account for the show just gave the first full-length glimpse.

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin. pic.twitter.com/iYXN66aFjh — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 3, 2020

“The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me,” Corrin said in the October issue of British Vogue.

“We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress — I think it was Lancaster House in London — and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it’s massive,” she continued. “I walked out and everyone went completely silent more than anything else I wear in the series, it’s so… It’s her.”

More than 2 million people came out in person to see Diana make the procession from Clarence House to St. Paul’s Cathedral. Diana, only 20 at the time, then made the 3.5-minute walk down the aisle with a 25-foot train.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Ron Burton /Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The dress was made by Elizabeth and David Emanuel of ivory silk taffeta, with lace, hand embroidery, sequins and 10,000 pearls. The train was trimmed with lace from a dress that belonged to Queen Mary.