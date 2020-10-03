Nabil Abdulrashid Performs Timely Comedy Routine About Racism On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Nabil Abdulrashid had the “Britain’s Got Talent” judges rolling with laughter while sharing an important message about race.

Abdulrashid joked that because he is Black and overweight, he gets mistaken for Big Nastie

“People watching will think that it’s another of one of those Black Lives Matter guys doing jokes about stop and search – no, it’s a joke about being fat. Big Nastie and I are both fat, we just both happen to be Black too. Don’t throw in the race card guys!” he started.

“When do Black men ever get mistaken for each other, especially not by police, noooo,” he joked.

“Every time a Black comedian performs on TV you see angry far-right guys come out like ‘look at that him doing jokes about being Black and Muslim. If a white, non-Muslim did that, it would be racist,'” Abdulrashid imitated. “Well duh, that is like me saying ‘Oh look at that guy kissing his wife, it’s so romantic’, but if I kiss her…”

Alesha Dixon praised him afterwards, “The reason I pressed my golden buzzer for you is because I love things that are a bit edgy, a bit different and you’re that guy. I think you’re very brave to take on the subject of racism, it’s very poignant right now and we all need to learn to laugh a bit more and have a sense of humour.”

Amanda Dixon agreed, adding, “Comedy should be about pushing boundaries.”

However, many people complained online about the performance, just like that did when Dixon wore a Black Lives Matter necklace or Ashely Banjo and Diversity performed a dance inspired by the movement.

Abdulrashid was picked to head to the finals along with Beth Porch, singers The Soldiers of Swing, choir Shalom Chorale, magician Aidan McCann, drummer Crissy Lee, magician Håkan Berg and daredevil Wesley Williams.