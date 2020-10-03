Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate 28 Years Of Wedded Bliss With Heartfelt Posts

Barack and Michelle Obama have a love unlike any other. The former president and the former first lady celebrated 28 years of wedded bliss on Saturday. And in true Obama fashion, they shared the most heartfelt and romantic messages for one another on their anniversary.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life,” Barack began. “Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.”

The former POTUS added that this year, while they appreciate everyone’s well wishes, they would love it if people reached out “to one person in your life who might not vote.” “Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you,” he concluded.

Michelle also posted a photo of herself and her hubby. Sharing all the qualities she loves about Barack, she also encouraged all her followers to reach out to someone who might not vote and “make sure they do.”

“28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us,” she wrote in part. “Love you, Barack. ❤️😘.”

During an appearance on “Conan” last month, Michelle shared how her marriage has survived quarantine, joking that her husband has had “limited time to get on my nerves” since he’s been busy finishing up his upcoming book.

“He’s sort of gotten on my nerves because I haven’t seen him enough,” she told Conan O’Brien, adding, “He can’t win.”

During an episode of her “Michelle Obama Podcast”, she and O’Brien also discussed what makes their marriages work. Michelle explained that she felt it would be good for people to approach picking a romantic partner “like you would picking your basketball team.”

“If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner,” she noted, adding, “You want LeBron, you know?”

