Harrison Ford Narrates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial PSA

Harrison Ford is lending his voice for a COVID-19 PSA.

The “Indiana Jones” star narrated the video titled “My Reason” which sees Americans from all backgrounds speak about why they decided to participate in vaccine research.

The Ellison Institute of Transformation Medicine and National Institute of Health is looking for volunteers to help find a safe and effective vaccine.

“We need to register a million more volunteers to complete the studies that will possibly get a safe and effective vaccine to hundreds of millions of Americans,” Ford said in the minute and a half clip. “The vaccine trial needs millions of Americans of every race, location and medical condition to help in one of the most important endeavours of our lifetime.”

“Vaccines are not political,” Skydance Media CEO David Ellison said in a press release, adding that they are “an attempt for science to help us win against this horrible virus.”

Those in the United States are currently the only ones who can sign up, but their website notes “we will be expanding our reach internationally soon.”

As of publication, around 500,000 people have volunteered.