Celebs React To Donald Trump’s Latest Health Update

After testing positive for COVID-19 and being moved to Walter Reed hospital, Donald Trump posted a video, reassuring people that he is doing okay.

In a four-minute clip, Trump said he will “be back soon.”

“You don’t know over the period of the next few days, that is the real test,” he added, while also saying Melania is also doing well.

Celebs were critical of Trump’s video, pointing out how he previously called the pandemic a “hoax” and made fun of people for wearing a mask. They also suggested that people shouldn’t be tricked into his “new ‘softer’ image.”

Check out some of the reaction below:

This man is a serial killer. He let over 207,000 people die and knowingly attended indoor events with people without masks knowing he’d been with someone who tested positive. He can take this new “softer” image straight from his fancy hospital room to a jail cell. Vote him out. https://t.co/NJgNtEPpEd — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 3, 2020

I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill. Also, you are a disgrace and a liar. You’ve cost hundreds of thousands their lives. And you’re a white supremacist. Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out. https://t.co/uOiuJAPBEo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 3, 2020

Holy shit. He’s not well. He needs to transfer power now. Watch for yourself. https://t.co/EOBa2aZXSS — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 3, 2020

We cannot believe ANYTHING Trump or his lackeys say. But this much is true- he has caused many thousands of deaths and immeasurable suffering — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 4, 2020