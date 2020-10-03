Celebs React To Donald Trump’s Latest Health Update

By Jamie Samhan.

@realdonaldtrump/Twitter

After testing positive for COVID-19 and being moved to Walter Reed hospital, Donald Trump posted a video, reassuring people that he is doing okay.

In a four-minute clip, Trump said he will “be back soon.”

“You don’t know over the period of the next few days, that is the real test,” he added, while also saying Melania is also doing well.

Celebs were critical of Trump’s video, pointing out how he previously called the pandemic a “hoax” and made fun of people for wearing a mask. They also suggested that people shouldn’t be tricked into his “new ‘softer’ image.”

Check out some of the reaction below:

 

