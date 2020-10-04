Lizzo Hilariously Slays The Deborah Cox Challenge

The Deborah Cox Challenge has been firing up the internet, latest viral challenge for social media users.

It all started on Sept. 21 when an Instagram account focusing on singers asked people, regardless of musical ability, to offer their best attempt at singing the Grammy-winning Canadian singer’s 1988 hit “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here”.

Cox discussed the challenge in a video interview with TMZ, admitting it’s tough to pick out a winner from the wide variety of performances.

“However you find the inspiration is how you’re going to perform the song,” Cox advises. “It’s gonna be coming out of your truth.”

The latest singer to take on the challenge is Lizzo, who shared a series of clips on Instagram Stories

In the clip, Lizzo begins by clearing her throat and putting her hand next to her ear as if she’s about to sing. Instead, she offers a few rap-style additions while lip-syncing to the show.

Lizzo wasn’t the only star to take the challenge. Check out offerings from Keke Palmer, Toronto R&B singer Melanie Fiona, Queen Naija, Tiffany Evans and 11-year-old phenom Liamani Segura.