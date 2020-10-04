Kanye West Offers Prayers For President Trump, Addresses ‘Crying Need For Civility Across The Board’

Kanye West is sending thoughts and prayers to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they battle the coronavirus.

On Saturday, West sent out a tweet calling for unity.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” he wrote.

“I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19,” he added.

The 43-year-old rapper has long expressed his admiration for Trump, often wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and publicly declaring his support for the president.

As recently as April 2020, West told GQ that he plans to cast his vote for Trump in next month’s election, despite backlash.

“I’m definitely voting this time,” West said. “And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”