Netflix Unveils Trailer For Holiday Film ‘Jingle Jangle’, Featuring New Single From Usher

Netflix is getting read for the holidays with the release of a new trailer for its upcoming Yuletide movie, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”.

“A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event,” reads the synopsis.

“Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within,” the synopsis continues.

The movie also boasts a soundtrack featuring new music from John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and the new single “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.

In addition, “Jingle Jangle” also features Madalen Mills, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip and Hugh Bonneville.

Coinciding with the release of the trailer, Usher’s new collab has also dropped,

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” will debut on Friday, Nov. 13.