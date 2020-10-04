Sam Heughan Sends A Sweet Birthday Shoutout To ‘Outlander’ Co-Star Caitriona Balfe

By Brent Furdyk.

©Starz! / courtesy Everett Collection
©Starz! / courtesy Everett Collection

On Sunday, “Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe celebrated her 41st birthday, and received a sweet birthday greeting from co-star Sam Heughan.

Taking to Twitter, Heughan sent along his best wishes, praising his “wonderful friend + brilliant costar.”

He added, “Strong, intelligent, passionate woman who stands for equality and democracy.”

Heughan also shared a link to a special fundraising initiative set up in honour of her birthday through the organization One Tree Planted.

RELATED: ‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Nabs Rights To Sarah Crossan’s ‘Here Is The Beehive’

“Funds that result from this fundraiser will plant trees around the world with reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted,” declares the fundraiser. “Together, we will help restore California after wildfires, protect biodiversity in the Amazon, support women’s empowerment in Rwanda, and more!”

The effort proved to be a successful one, surpassing the original goal of raising $35,000.

Balfe sent Heughan her thanks.

Balfe’s co-star John Bell, who plays young Ian, also sent birthday greetings to Balfe.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP