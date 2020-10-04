LL Cool J Slams Kanye West For Urinating On Grammy, Invites Him To Do The Same ‘On A Yeezy’

LL Cool J is not impressed by Kanye West’s recent video, in which the “Stronger” rapper places one of his Grammy statues in a toilet bowl and proceeds to urinate on it in protest of recording artists’ restrictive contracts.

The veteran rapper and “NCIS: Los Angeles” star — who’s hosted the Grammys several times — paid a virtual visit to “Desus & Mero”, and offered West a suggestion.

“I think, like — with all due respect — I think Kanye should maybe p**s on a Yeezy or something,” he said. “I felt some kind of way about that s**t. I didn’t love that s**t because I hosted the Grammys for five years.”

He admitted “the Grammys didn’t get everything right, but they didn’t get everything wrong either. I don’t get where this constant disrespect… don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys. They are not without flaws. They are not perfect at all.”

Conceding West has a right to his opinion, LL Cool J also believes he could have expressed that opinion with more dignity and respectfulness.

“But homey, p**sing on Grammys, yo, p**s on one of them space shoes! C’mon, man!”