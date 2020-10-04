Dolly Parton In Talks To Pose For Playboy ‘If It’s In Good Taste’

Is Dolly Parton about to become a septuagenarian centrefold?

Could be, with the country music superstar revealing in a new interview that she’s in discussions with Playboy for a photo spread in celebration of her upcoming 75th birthday.

Parton will hit that milestone birthday in January. In an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes” earlier this year, she expressed interest in posing for the magazine to celebrate her 75th, but it appears that interest has proceeded to the next stage.

Parton confirmed her talks with Playboy during an interview with Scott Mills & Chris Stark for their BBC Radio 5 show.

Asked if she was planning on proceeding with her Playboy plans, she responded, “Yeah, I just might do it, if I can do it in good taste and they want it [and] we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside,” she explained. “So, yeah, we’ve talked about it.”

Parton first posed for Playboy back in 1978, when she appeared on the cover wearing a black bunny outfit.

In her “60 Minutes” interview, Parton declared: “I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again!”

She added: “I thought it would be such a hoot. If they’ll go for it. I don’t know if they will.”