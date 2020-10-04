Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful Message In Epic ‘Saturday Night Live’ Solo Debut

Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and absolutely slayed. Taking the stage in Studio 8H, the “Savage” rapper made the most of her high-profile appearance, and used the platform to deliver a powerful message.

Megan’s first set of the night saw her decked out in a sultry black-and-white ensemble with matching backup dancers as she delivered a sexy performance of her hit single “Savage”.

What came as a striking surprise was Megan’s bold, politically charged message in which she called for the protection of Black women and called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

The performance nearly came to a halt as Megan’s socially potent message played on the massive screens, punctuated by the sounds of gunshots — calling out to both the prevalence of police shootings, and Stallion’s own hospitalization after getting shot in her feet.

Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play! #SNLPremiere 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QXA6rA74CQ — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) October 4, 2020

Megan’s outspoken performance was met with wide acclaim and support on social media, with many commending her for using her voice and platform for a purpose. @theestallion just WOW!!! We need to protect black women! Meg is the real deal … let’s make sure we protect and support her! #HotGirlMeg #MeganTheeStallion pic.twitter.com/fQ5qLRYfW3 — Rockie Andrews (@rockiestl) October 4, 2020

megan thee stallion using tamika mallory’s quote about daniel cameron to advocate for racial justice is what we need. thank you megan 👏🏾✊🏾 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/PTJJ7IZaFn — ✊🏾 (@bomslover) October 4, 2020

Woy… Megan Thee Stallion took a metaphorical 2×4 to Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron tonight during her performance on the #SNLPremiere 👀 — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 4, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is operating at a completely higher level than the rest of this #SNL episode — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) October 4, 2020

The thing is Megan Thee Stallion did that for all Black women. But she also did that for herself. Y’all can’t silence her or us as a collective — Edith Puthie 🍯 (@deveraux_d) October 4, 2020

As expected, Megan thee Stallion used her #SNLPremiere debut to highlight the Misogynoir that Black Women face. I’m very proud of her + I’m so pleased to see this message on a national scale. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) October 4, 2020

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

