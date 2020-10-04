Zoë Kravitz Says Michelle Pfeiffer Was ‘Really Encouraging’ When She Was Cast As Catwoman

Zoë Kravitz is stepping into Catwoman’s boots for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” with the help of an actress who already played the iconic part.

Kravitz revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer “encouraged” her to take the role of Selina Kyle, which she famously played in 1992’s “Batman Returns”.

“I’ve met Michelle Pfeiffer several times, but we did talk about Catwoman when I saw her in January,” Kravtiz said to Total Film magazine, per the Daily Mail. “I told her I was nervous but she was really encouraging.”

She added, “I want to make the character my own, although I want to respect her, so it felt important to acknowledge the amazing things she did with the iconic role.”

Production on “The Batman” was shut down because of the pandemic, restarted, then shut down again when Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, and then restarted once again, which has put Kravtiz in a unique filming situation.

“So I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, ‘Don’t get fat, b****!’ But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, ‘We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over,'” she joked.

“So I quickly decided to get my s**t together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week,” Kravtiz said. “And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t work out on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of day.”

The “Big Little Lies” star noted that the working out has been “really great” for her mental health.

“The Batman”, which also stars Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis, is due out on Oct. 1, 2021.