Kelsey Grammer & The ‘Frasier’ Cast Stage 2nd Reunion For ‘Stars In The House’

Back in April, the stars of “Frasier” came together — virtually, of course — for a special livestream reunion for YouTube series “Stars in the House” to benefit the Actors Fund.

On Saturday, Kelsey Grammer and his co-stars reunited for a second time, with the erstwhile Dr. Frasier Crane joined by David Hyde Pierce (Dr. Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon) and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle), along with Bebe Neuwirth (Dr. Lilith Sternin) and Dan Butler (Bulldog Briscoe).

Hosts Seth Rudetsy and James Wesley fielded more questions from fans, and got an update about what the actors have been doing over the past few months of quarantine.

In the conversation — which begins just after the 15-minute mark — the cast pays tribute to late co-star John Mahoney, who played the Crane brothers’ father, Martin.

They also referenced another member of the “Frasier” family who’s longer with us: Moose, the adorable Jack Russell terrier who played Martin’s dog, Eddie, who passed away in 2006.

As Pierce recalled, at some point in the first season the show’s writers discovered Moose was very adept at picking up new tricks, and began writing a new one for him to learn in each episode.

“And then there was one finally where all he had to do was coming running in from the bedroom with a Barbie doll in his mouth,” said Pierce. “And he came running in and went completely insane — this was in front of a live audience while we’re filming — and ran through every trick he had learned for the last five episodes. He just like short-circuited. So they took a step back after that.”

The entire conversation can be viewed in the video above.