Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dead After Multiple Gunshots In The Back

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, whose body of work includes numerous Spike Lee movies, is dead after being shot multiple times in the back.

According to TMZ, Atlanta police responded to a report of a person injured at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived, Byrd was unresponsive; EMTs later pronounced him dead on the scene due to “multiple gunshot wounds to the back.”

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Byrd’s first screen credit was a guest spot in a 1992 episode of “In the Heat of the Night”. After appearing in Spike Lee’s 1995 thriller “Clockers”, Byrd went on to appear in several more of the director’s films, including “Girl 6”, “He Got Game”. “Red Hook Summer” and, most recently, 2015’s “Chi-Raq”.

He also had a recurring role on Lee’s Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It”, playing Stokely Darling, father of protagonist Nola Darling.

His most recent screen credit is a 2020 episode of Tracy Morgan’s “The Last O.G.”, and will also be seen in the upcoming feature “Freedom’s Path”.

Byrd was also a proficient stage actor. He received a Best Actor Tony nomination for his performance in the 2003 revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Lee paid tribute to Byrd, who was reported to be in his late 70s, on Instagram, including the electrifying introduction of Byrd’s character, murderous Erroll Barnes, in “Clockers”.