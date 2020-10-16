Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who was found dead earlier this month after being shot numerous times in the back.

According to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, on Oct. 14 warrants were issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, who faces charges of felony murder in the homicide of Byrd, whose body of work includes numerous movies directed by Spike Lee.

Early Friday morning, the APD’s Fugitive Unit, in co-ordination with SWAT officers, arrested Rhynes, who will be incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail after being processed.

Earlier this month, TMZ initially reported that Atlanta PD responded to a report of a person injured at approximately 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 4. When officers arrived, Byrd was unresponsive; EMTs later pronounced him dead on the scene due to “multiple gunshot wounds to the back.”

Byrd’s first screen credit was a guest spot in a 1992 episode of “In the Heat of the Night”. After appearing in Spike Lee’s 1995 thriller “Clockers”, Byrd went on to appear in several more of the director’s films, including “Girl 6”, “He Got Game”. “Red Hook Summer” and, most recently, 2015’s “Chi-Raq”.

He also had a recurring role on Lee’s Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It”, playing Stokely Darling, father of protagonist Nola Darling.

His most recent screen credit is a 2020 episode of Tracy Morgan’s “The Last O.G.”, and will also be seen in the upcoming feature “Freedom’s Path”.

Byrd was also a proficient stage actor. He received a Best Actor Tony nomination for his performance in the 2003 revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Lee paid tribute to Byrd, who was reported to be in his late 70s, on Instagram, including the electrifying introduction of Byrd’s character, murderous Erroll Barnes, in “Clockers”.