Alex Pettyfer And Toni Garrn Marry In Intimate Ceremony

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn confirmed that they have tied the knot.

The “Magic Mike” actor and model got married in an intimate ceremony at Berner Schloss palace in Garrn’s hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

“Mr & Mrs Pettyfer,” Pettyfer captioned a shot of the two of them. Garrn shared the same photo, writing, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

Pettyfer got down on one knee on Christmas Eve, but the couple announced the news on New Year’s Eve.

“Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you,” Garrn wrote.

Pettyfer was previously engaged to Riley Keough in 2012 and to Marloes Horst in 2017. Garrn dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013 to 2014 and NBA player Chandler Parsons.