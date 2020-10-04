Alan Ruck Recreates Classic ‘Ferris Bueller’ Scene For TV Commercial

Alan Ruck is reviving one of his earliest and easily most beloved roles.

A new TV commercial for LiftMaster garage door openers recreates the iconic scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, in which Ferris (Matthew Broderick) and Cameron (Ruck) step into the glass-walled garage housing the car they’re about to take on an epic joyride: a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California, which Cameron’s dad spent three years restoring.

In the new commercial, a pair of teenagers enter the garage and see the same car, and share their own plans to take it for a spin. As it turns out, they are not Ferris and Cameron, but the circumstances are identical.

Just as the teens are about to get in the vehicle, a voice is heard in the garage: “Don’t even think about it.”

One of the teens is then seen on a phone, which features an aerial view of the garage. “Uh, hi dad,” he says while looking up the the ceiling.

“Dad” is revealed to be Ruck, presumably playing a now-grown Cameron, watching what’s taking place thanks to his garage door opener’s built-in security camera.

“Been there, done that,” says Ruck, who is currently playing eldest Roy sibling Connor in HBO’s critically acclaimed series “Succession”.

Compare with the original scene, below: