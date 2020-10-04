Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Remember The Late Actor And The Last Conversation With Him

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers are opening up about what the “Black Panther” star was like as a sibling.

Boseman died in August from colon cancer after secretly fighting the disease for four years.

Speaking with the New York Times, Pastor Derrick Boseman, shared his final conversation with his brother.

In the days leading up to his death, the actor told Pastor Boseman, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

Pastor Boseman said that at the moment, he knew that Chadwick was tired and was ready to go.

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,’” Pastor Boseman said. “And the next day he passed away.”

To his other brother Kevin, the star was “Chad and not Chadwick.”

Kevin, who has his own career as a dancer, writer and actor, said that when he appeared in Broadway’s The Lion King, his brother then decided to move to New York and follow his dream of being an actor.

“A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star,” Kevin said. “I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

“He always did his best,” Kevin added. “His best was incredible.”