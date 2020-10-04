Mick Fleetwood Takes On The ‘Dreams’ And Juice Challenge

Mick Fleetwood is jumping on the “Dreams” and juice challenge.
The Fleetwood Mac co-founder took inspiration from the viral video of Nathan Apodaca skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and singing along to the rockband’s song “Dreams”.
“Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” Fleetwood captioned his TikTok video.
Apodaca’s video has been viewed over 4 million times.