Mick Fleetwood Takes On The ‘Dreams’ And Juice Challenge

By Jamie Samhan.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Mick Fleetwood is jumping on the “Dreams” and juice challenge.

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder took inspiration from the viral video of Nathan Apodaca skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and singing along to the rockband’s song “Dreams”.

“Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” Fleetwood captioned his TikTok video.

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Apodaca’s video has been viewed over 4 million times.

