Cast Of ‘Free Guy’ Records Alternative Release Dates For Hilarious Teaser

Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” is coming December 11. Possibly. Maybe. Or maybe not.

In a new teaser trailer for the movie, the cast practices “alternative release date promos” such as “Halloween, but not the one you think” and “when Mars is in retrograde.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares New ‘Free Guy’ Teaser After Anticipated Movie’s Release Pushed To December

Directed by Shawn Levy, “Free Guy” also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

But one thing is for sure, a new full-length trailer will be released on Oct. 5.

“Free Guy” is about “a bank teller called Guy [Reynolds] who realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Gets Jealous Of Jodi Comer’s Emmy And BAFTA Awards In Hilarious ‘Free Guy’ Promo

With most films either being delayed, moved to On Demand or indefinitely postponed, the cast of “Free Guy” has really covered their tracks.

“Free Guy” will be out Dec. 11. Probably.