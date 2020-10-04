‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Has Virtual Reunion To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

The cast and crew of “Beverly Hills, 90210” got together for a virtual reunion on Sunday.
Ian Ziering first tested the reunion on Instagram in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary.
RELATED: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Ian Ziering And Gabrielle Carteris Reflect On The Show’s 30th Anniversary
Producer Darren Star, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling (who had technical difficulties), Jenny Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and more all took part.
“I’m so happy to see you all, I’m crying,” Carteris said.
Star revealed that the show almost didn’t happen until Priestley was cast “in the 11th hour.”
“There were so many bonds made that we never sever,” Garth added.
RELATED: Jessica Alba Reveals When She Guested On ‘90210’ She Wasn’t Allowed To ‘Make Eye Contact’ With The Stars
Spelling also celebrated the anniversary with pictures of the cast filming the reboot, “BH90210”.
View this post on Instagram
CHEERS… to 30 years since the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210. – I love my 90210 sisters and brothers that became family to me. I will love you all forever! – And, I love the fans that truly made this show a piece of television history. You grew up with us. You believed in us. You supported us. You loved us. You cheered us on. Your hearts broke when our hearts broke. You believed in our fashion choices. You believed in our friendships. You believed whole heartedly in Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Dylan, Steve, Andrea, David, and Donna. And, every other character that graced our zip code. – Our fans, this day is truly dedicated to all of you who lived thru our experiences by watching us. You mean the world to us! We are eternally grateful to our fans who have truly become friends to us. We celebrate you today and everyday! Xoxo #beverlyhills90210 #90210 #30yearstogether #90210forever