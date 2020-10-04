‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Has Virtual Reunion To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

The cast and crew of “Beverly Hills, 90210” got together for a virtual reunion on Sunday.

Ian Ziering first tested the reunion on Instagram in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary.

Producer Darren Star, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling (who had technical difficulties), Jenny Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and more all took part.

“I’m so happy to see you all, I’m crying,” Carteris said.

Star revealed that the show almost didn’t happen until Priestley was cast “in the 11th hour.”

“There were so many bonds made that we never sever,” Garth added.

Spelling also celebrated the anniversary with pictures of the cast filming the reboot, “BH90210”.