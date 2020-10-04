Alec Baldwin Addresses Backlash To His ‘SNL’ Trump Portrayal While He Recovers From COVID-19

Alec Baldwin posted a lengthy message about the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere.

The actor, who portrays Donald Trump on “SNL”, spoke about the COVID-19 safety precautions taken on set including on-site testing.

“It’s tough to do the show normally, but everyone really pulled it off,” he said. “Everybody is masked, everyone has a shield, even the cast has masks and just pulls them off as they do a scene.”

Baldwin then addressed the people who are “sick” of him portraying Trump, particularly while he is dealing with coronavirus.

“If there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill and people said ‘Trump is really in trouble,’ I bet you everything I have that we wouldn’t even get near that in terms of the content on the show.”

“We only have the word of the White House and they have all been saying he isn’t in any danger,” Baldwin continued.

Baldwin said he is “all for” someone else playing the president if they can find an actor but added, “I think no matter who plays Trump, how well they play it…I think what is also true is people are just sick of Trump…they are ready to stop laughing and take a quite serious look.”

He concluded by reminding people to vote and not be fooled by the polls.