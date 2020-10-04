Machine Gun Kelly Lands First No. 1 Album On Billboard 200

Machine Gun Kelly has a lot to celebrate this weekend.

The artist just landed his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Tickets To My Downfall.

The album earned 126,000 equivalent album units for the week ending on Oct. 1, making it his fifth top 10.

Tickets To My Downfall was mostly written and produced by Travis Barker and has been described as “pop-punk.”

It also marks the first rock set to hit the top of the chart in over a year. The last was Tool’s Fear Inoculum.

K-pop group SuperM debuted at No. 2 with Super One: The First Album, Joji came in at No. 3 with Nectar, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon fell from No. 2 to No. 4 and Deftones rounded out the top five with Ohms.