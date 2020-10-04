‘American Idol’ Star Casey Goode’s Newborn Baby Tests Positive For COVID-19

“American Idol” star Casey Goode and her husband Alex’s newborn son has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week,” Goode wrote on Instagram.

She continued saying she is in “total shock” and that she and Max are quarantining together in the PICU.

“They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet,” Goode added.

Goode also had a hard delivery after finding out she had both cholestasis and preeclampsia. She went into labour at 37 weeks, but Max’s heart rate started to drop so the OB “immediately had to vacuum him out.”

Max had to spend several days in the NICU before they couldbring him home last week. The couple named him after Alex’s brother who died as an infant from a heart condition.