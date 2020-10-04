Dolly Parton Turned Elvis Presley Down When He Wanted To Cover ‘I Will Always Love You’

Dolly Parton sat down for a conversation with Reba McEntire on the premiere of her podcast “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire” where they spoke about a wide range of topics, including how Parton turned down Elvis Presley.

Parton famously wrote “I Will Always Love You” but what few people knew was that Presley wanted to cover the song.

“It didn’t have anything to do with Elvis. I loved Elvis,” Parton recalled of why she didn’t let him sing it.

“It was Colonel Tom Parker, his manager, who was brilliant. You can’t take that way from people. He did all right by him,” she continued. “But, I already had a No. 1 song, ‘I Will Always Love You.’ And that was the most important copyright I had in my publishing company. And so I was so excited, I told everybody. They had called me that Elvis was recording it, and if I wanted to come to the studio. Elvis wanted to meet me and all that.”

“And the night before the session, Colonel Tom called me and said, ‘You know, we don’t record anything with Elvis unless we have the publishing, or at least half the publishing,'” Parton said.

“I said, ‘Well, that throws a new light on this. Because I can’t give you half the publishing. I’m gonna leave that to my family.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ And he said, ‘Well, then we can’t do it.’ And I cried all night. ‘Cause I thought, ‘Oh, I just pictured Elvis, like, singing it.’ And I know that Elvis loved it. And I know it wasn’t him, but it’s true. I said ‘no.’”

Those who worked with Parton questioned her at the time, but her choice ended up making her millions.