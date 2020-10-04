Adam Sandler Shares His Version Of Intermittent Fasting On ‘Ellen’

Intermittent fasting is one of the hot new health trends but Adam Sandler hasn’t mastered it.

The comedian joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where he said is trying to get back into shape after gaining weight from quarantine and is giving intermittent fasting a shot.

“I allowed myself six hours a day to eat, but I would get so excited during those six hours that I just ate a lot of pizzas. I would look at the clock and go ‘you got 40 minutes left to eat’ and I would just go bananas,” Sandler said.

“It was exciting during the six hours,” he added.

The two also discussed Sandler’s past as a street performer.

Sandler recalled about how he couldn’t keep a job through university so he played the guitar in the subway.

“It was tough, it was scary but I did it,” Sandler said.

“I mean I wasn’t great at it,” he added about playing Andy Williams’ “Good Morning Starshine”.

He would also play the Beatles and Led Zepplin.

Sandler’s full interview will be on the Oct. 5 episode of “Ellen”.