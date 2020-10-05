Billie Eilish, Maisie Williams And More Celebs Ask David Attenborough How We Can Save The Planet

David Attenborough is taking questions from some very famous fans.

In a promo for his new Netflix documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”, the iconic wildlife broadcaster shares some of the best ways we can protect the planet.

Attenborough answers video questions sent by celebs like Billie Eilish, Masse Williams, David Beckham, Dame Judi Dench, Asa Butterfield and more.

Talking about the plight of animals facing extinction, Eilish asks, “how do you deal with that as a human being? I don’t know how.”

“You feel desperate,” Attenborough tells her, adding that humanity must act to prevent destruction of the world and all the “extraordinary beauty and complexity” contained in it.

Sharing how quarantine has reconnected her with nature, Williams tells Attenborough, “I’ve been spending more time in garden and realizing what riches there are… there’s so much that you realize that you’ve never actually looked at before.”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” is available now on Netflix.