Drew Barrymore ‘Honoured’ By Chloe Fineman’s Impression Of Her On ‘SNL’

Drew Barrymore got the “SNL” treatment and she’s loving it.

On the premiere of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Chloe Fineman showed off her best impression of the actress in a sketch parodying “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Barrymore reacted to the sketch with delight.

Calling Fineman the “greatest thing,” Barrymore praised the sketch, writing, “I have loved ‘SNL’ for as long as i know, and to also have ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ brought to the party is so fun.”

She added, “#DREWSNEWS hearts #WEEKENDUPDATE.”

