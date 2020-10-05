Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Introduce First Tasmanian Devils To Mainland Australia In 3,000 Years

Chris Hemsworth is trying to save the Tasmanian devil.

The “Thor” star and his partner Elsa Pataky recently helped bring some of the first Tasmanian devils to mainland Australia in 3,000 years.

He is best known for fighting bad guys in the @Avengers franchise but now @ChrisHemsworth is helping fight for one of our country's most threatened mammals. With assistance from the Hollywood star, 11 Tasmanian Devils are now calling Barrington Tops home. @sacre88 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/sy5QA6OX4O — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 5, 2020

In a report from 7News Sydney, the couple release the first of 60 devils that will make their new home in the 400-hectare Barrington Tops wildlife sanctuary before eventually being let into the wild.

Hemsworth explains in the report that they “laid some traps to catch the devils and then we’re going to release them out into the wild.”

“In 100 years, we are going to be looking back at this day as the day that set in motion the ecological restoration of an entire country,” Aussie Ark president Tim Faulkner told the Daily Mail in a statement. “Not only is this the reintroduction of one of Australia’s beloved animals, but of an animal that will engineer the entire environment around it, restoring and rebalancing our forest ecology after centuries of devastation from introduced foxes and cats and other invasive predators.”

The move to bring the animals to mainland Australia is also part of an effort to save the species, which is facing possible extinction.