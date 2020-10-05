Mariah Carey Explains Why She Omitted James Packer Romance From Memoir

Mariah Carey surprised readers of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah when she excluded her romance with Australian billionaire James Packer.

In a new interview with the Guardian, she reveals it was because it “didn’t matter.”

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur… We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you,” the diva offers as an explanation.

The pair started dating in 2015 and were together for nine months before being engaged. They broke it off another 9 months later.

Later in the interview, Carey also addresses the “diva” rumours surrounding her and the allegations that she is very “high maintenance” to handle.

“You know what? I don’t give a s**t. I f***ing am high maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing,” she says unapologetically. “If I can’t be high maintenance after working my ass off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realize we all had to be low maintenance.”

