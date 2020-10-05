Brian Cox Reveals He Once Shot A Fellow Actor In The Face With A Blank Round

Brian Cox should have had some proper instruction before handling a gun.

On the “Great Scot!” podcast with Janice Forsyth, the “Succession” star talked about his early days working as a stage manager at Scotland’s Dundee Rep Theatre and shared the story of one very scary accident.

“I was the worst stage manager, I was hopeless, and there was one horrific incident,” he said.

“The worst incident was I burned this guy’s nose. He was teaching me how to hand a gun to somebody, because in those days we used to have pistols that fired blanks,” Cox recalled. “He said, ‘You never hand the gun to somebody with the barrel pointing at them and you hand it with the chamber open.'”

The 74-year-old continued, “So I’m taking the gun as he’s handing it to me and then I hit the trigger and it went bang. It went black and he had a burnt nose.”

Amazingly, Cox didn’t lose his position as a result.

“I still had a job after it. They blamed it on themselves for not instructing me properly,” he explained.