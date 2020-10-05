Rebel Wilson Shares New Photos As She Reveals She’s 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight

Rebel Wilson has been hard at work during her year of health, and the 40-year-old Australian actress is now a stone’s throw from her goal weight.

On Sunday, the “Pitch Perfect” star took to Instagram to share a shot of herself in workout gear while on a hike, looking out at the skyline.

“Now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!” Wilson shared, noting that she got up early three times in the past week to go for a hike and do some sprints.

Three kilograms is about six and a half pounds. Wilson previously shared that her “goal weight” was 165 pounds.

Wilson recently returned from a trip to Monaco where she showed off some stunning fashion and her new fit physique. In one clip, she posed in a hot pink Badgley Mischka gown with rose sleeves, preparing a bite of a tasty dessert.

“Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week…and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights),” Wilson captioned the Boomerang.

Wilson also referenced her “Pitch Perfect” character “Fat Amy,” in a recent selfie writing, “Just call me: Fit Amy.”

The actress declared she was working on her fitness and health back in January and has documented her journey for her fans on social media ever since.

MORE FROM ET:

Rebel Wilson and Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Red Carpet Debut

Check Out the Most Impressive Celeb Quarantine Body Transformations

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Year of Health Progress in Stunning Dress