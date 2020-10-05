Reba McEntire & Darius Rucker To Host 54th Annual CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has officially announced the hosts for the 54th annual CMA Awards.

Superstars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker revealed on “Good Morning America” Monday they will host this year’s show, taking place at Music City Centre in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, November 11.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” says McEntire, who hosted the show last year alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Rucker will host the award show for the first time, while it will be McEntire’s fifth.

DRUMROLL PLEASE! We are thrilled to announce your hosts, together for the first time for this year's LIVE #CMAawards on Wednesday, Nov. 11th… none other than Country Music superstars @Reba McEntire and @DariusRucker!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AzcvBcUMLF — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 5, 2020

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music,” says Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honour. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

Miranda Lambert tops the list of nominations with seven – making CMA Award history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods.

Luke Combs follows with six nominations, including his first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year.

Performers and presenters have not yet been announced.