Kelly Clarkson Gets Contemplative With ‘My Future’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson takes on Billie Eilish in this week’s “Kellyoke”.

The songstress gave a funky performance of Eilish’s hit “My Future”. Clarkson provided amazing vocals for the song and showed off her vibrato as she sang the chorus: “‘Cause I, I’m in love/With my future/Can’t wait to meet her.”

Since returning to the studio for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the star has provided a variety of in-studio covers, from the B-52’s “Love Shack” to Miguel’s “Adorn”.

Watch the performance in the video above.

