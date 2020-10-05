Drake Sends Surprise Birthday Message To 14-Year-Old Fan In Hospital

Drake just brightened up one young fan’s day.

Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper sent a surprise birthday message to 14-year-old Zelek Murray, who is currently hospitalized with a rare form of brain cancer, according to The Shade Room.

Explaining that he learned about Murray’s situation from Mustafa the Poet, Drake said, “I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

Murray’s mother Temeka shared a video of her son receiving the video message, appearing totally speechless at the gesture.

“This was so heartfelt and touching because Drake took the time out to give my son words of encouragement and light during a time that’s been very dark for me and my family,” Temeka told The Shade Room. “The birthday has touched him in ways I’ll never be able to put into words.”

She added of all the best wishes they have received from the public, “We truly appreciate all the love and support and we need your continued prayers.”