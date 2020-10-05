Ryan Reynolds Is Living In A Video Game In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

The world is not what it seems in Ryan Reynolds’ new movie.

On Monday, the official trailer dropped for “Free Guy”, the comedy starring Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery.

20th Century Studios

In the film, Reynolds plays a bank teller, Guy, living in the futuristic Free City, but he soon discovers that the world around him isn’t real and that he is in fact a background character in an open-world video game.

Once Guy learns the truth, he tries to become a hero within his world, fighting to save the game before the game’s developers can shut it all down.

20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios

Described by composer Christophe Beck as “a cross between ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and ‘The Truman Show’,” the film also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

“Free Guy” is scheduled to open in theatres Dec. 11.