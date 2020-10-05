Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Her Decision To Get Sober

Cheryl Burke is getting candid about addiction.

The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant appeared on “Good Morning America” on Monday to talk about her journey to sobriety.

“I am an addict. I have addict tendencies,” she said. “I was a party girl. I was on TMZ every day practically going out seven nights a week, and then I just took it to the next level and it became an issue. And it became an everyday thing for me.”

She added that her family have a history of alcoholism.

“My father was a former alcoholic and I don’t know if it is genetic but it definitely runs in the family and I didn’t want to fall down that slippery slope,” she said.

Burke decided to get sober at her engagement party to Matthew Lawrence in 2018.

“When you make a decision, a big decision, a life-altering decision, your friends will change,” she said. “And, you know, some people will support it. Some people won’t. And at the end of the day, you have to be OK with this.”

She added of her husband, “He is just my rock. I don’t know where I would be without him.”

Burke also talked about her “Dancing with the Stars” partner AJ McLean, saying, “I truly believe people come into your life because they are a reflection of you somehow. He has taught me patience and it’s okay to be vulnerable.”

Teasing that they will be dancing to a Backstreet Boys song, with his Backstreet Boys family reuniting virtually for the show, McLean said, “It’s gonna be insane, it’s gonna be the closest to performing on stage together again since March.”